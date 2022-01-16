Probe committee completes investigation related to Murree incident

Workers use heavy machinery to clear a road following a blizzard that started on January 7 trapping visitors in vehicles along the roads to the resort hill town of Murree, some 70km northeast of Islamabad on January 9, 2022. — AFP

The Murree tragedy, in which 23 people lost their lives after being stranded in their vehicles due to heavy snow and traffic jams, occurred due to the negligence of the city administration, the five-member probe committee has revealed in its report.

According to Geo News, sources have revealed that the committee has concluded its probe and it will be handing over its findings in the form of a draft to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar tomorrow (Monday).

Sources added that following the completion of the probe — which was based on interviews of victims and administrative officials — the team has departed from Murree to Lahore.

The inquiry committee is expected to present its report to the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday, sources said.

The probe committee prepared its report after recording the statements of victims and more than 30 officers from different administrative departments in Murree.

The probe has revealed that on the day of the incident, several snowploughs were parked at the same place which led to road blockages, the administrative staff was absent from duty, while a blizzard warning from the metrological department was blatantly neglected, according to sources.

On January 8, 23 people had died due to carbon monoxide poisoning while being stuck in their cars as thousands of tourist vehicles ended up being stranded in Murree due to heavy snowfall.

It should be recalled that following the tragic incident, the Punjab government had declared Murree as a calamity-hit area after heavy snowfall wreaked havoc on the city.

According to the local administration of Murree, rain and blizzards were forecast around Murree, with thunderstorms at a speed of 50-90 kmph along with heavy snowfall.

Furthermore, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also reprimanded on Thursday the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and said it was responsible for the Murree tragedy.