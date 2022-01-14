Pak Army troops kill one terrorist, apprehend 2 others in North Waziristan operation

Pakistan Army soldiers take position at post in North Waziristan in this AFP file photo.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops killed one terrorist and apprehended two others during an operation in North Waziristan's Miranshah area, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Friday.

According to the statement, the intelligence-based operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

The military's media wing said that weapons and ammunition was recovered from the terrorists.

"Area clearance operation in progress to hunt down any other terrorist in the area," the statement said.

Soldier martyred in Bannu



Meanwhile, in an intense exchange of fire with terrorists in Jani Khel, of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, a soldier, Sepoy Sarfaraz Ali was martyred.

The terrorists opened fire on a military post in the area on the night between January 13 and 14, said ISPR.

"Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location," said a statement.

Sepoy Ali was 26 years old and a resident of Vehari.





