Watch: Samah reveals art of minimal yet flawless make-up

The uber-talented make-up artist, Samah Mudassar, has carved a name in Pakistan's makeup industry in no time.
A graduate from the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York, Samah owns the Samah M Beauty salon in Lahore and has become one of Pakistan's go-to makeup artists for every occasion as she perfects the art of balancing minimal yet flawless make-up for every skin tone.
From curating makeup looks for each client to her top picks for this bridal season, Samah reveals all this and much more in this episode of 3 Minutes With The Talk.
Check out her complete interview on The Talk's YouTube channel.
No reason has been given for the postponement of the meeting which was to be chaired by Federal Education Minister...
“We appeal to the coalition parties to think in the national interest of Pakistan and about the common people,”...
Young Doctors Association gives govt "two hours" to release doctors, accept demands; health minister says "no budget"...
Suspects will be produced in court for an identification parade tomorrow morning, Punjab police spokesperson says
Talking about tsunami exercises in Karachi and Gwadar, spokesperson says that these are routine exercises
President posts update on Twitter to say he has tested negative