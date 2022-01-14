Watch: Samah reveals art of minimal yet flawless make-up

 
Friday January 14, 2022
By Web Desk
January 14, 2022
The uber-talented make-up artist, Samah Mudassar, has carved a name in Pakistan's makeup industry in no time. 

A graduate from the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York, Samah owns the Samah M Beauty salon in Lahore and has become one of Pakistan's go-to makeup artists for every occasion as she perfects the art of balancing minimal yet flawless make-up for every skin tone.

From curating makeup looks for each client to her top picks for this bridal season, Samah reveals all this and much more in this episode of 3 Minutes With The Talk. 

Check out her complete interview on The Talk's YouTube channel.