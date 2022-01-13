National Assembly votes on amendments to 'mini-budget'

A session of the National Assembly is underway to vote on amendments to the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021, termed by the Opposition as a "mini-budget".
The Opposition's amendments to the bill were rejected. When voting took place, 150 members voted in favour of the amendments, while 168 voted against them.
The approval of the supplementary finance bill is necessary to ensure Pakistan’s sixth review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFE) gets cleared by the IMF’s Executive Board, which is scheduled to meet later this month to decide the disbursement of a $1-billion tranche.
On Tuesday, the lower house of Parliament had formally begun a general debate on the "mini-budget" which saw the government's coalition partners joining the Opposition to voice concerns over possible implications of the new taxation measures.
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Parliament to attend today's session and walked in to "boos" by the Opposition benches, and a loud thumping of desks by the treasury benches.
More to follow.
PPP leader says that PTI will soon face a public reaction due to its "poor economic policies"
"I don’t know any of the accused in this case, nor do I want to pursue the case further," the victim had told the...
Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst passport for international travel for the third consecutive year
Siddique, a resident of Pakistan’s Faisalabad, met with elder brother Habib who arrived at Kartarpur from the...
Makran Subduction Zone is like a nuclear weapon present in the sea and it can explode anytime, says National Tsunami...
In 95% of the positive cases, Omicron is being confirmed, according to officials