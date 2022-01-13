National Assembly votes on amendments to 'mini-budget'

A session of the National Assembly is underway to vote on amendments to the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021, termed by the Opposition as a "mini-budget".

The Opposition's amendments to the bill were rejected. When voting took place, 150 members voted in favour of the amendments, while 168 voted against them.

The approval of the supplementary finance bill is necessary to ensure Pakistan’s sixth review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFE) gets cleared by the IMF’s Executive Board, which is scheduled to meet later this month to decide the disbursement of a $1-billion tranche.

On Tuesday, the lower house of Parliament had formally begun a general debate on the "mini-budget" which saw the government's coalition partners joining the Opposition to voice concerns over possible implications of the new taxation measures.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Parliament to attend today's session and walked in to "boos" by the Opposition benches, and a loud thumping of desks by the treasury benches.











