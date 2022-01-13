Closure of schools: Meeting of education ministers postponed

KARACHI: A meeting of the provincial education ministers scheduled today to decide the fate of schools in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the country has been postponed, according to a statement issued by the Federal Education Ministry Thursday.
Pakistan reported more than 3,000 coronavirus cases for the first time since September 12, 2021, the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) data showed today morning. As many as five deaths were also recorded, which took the death toll to 28,992, according to official figures.
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the 34th meeting of the Provincial Education Minister's Conference (IPEMC) was scheduled to be held at 11 am on Thursday (today), chaired by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, to deliberate on a number of issues.
Among these was a review of the prevalent Covid situation in the country with respect to educational institutes. Other issues to be discussed during the meeting include interprovincial consultation for the timely provision of quality textbooks in the academic year 2022 and interprovincial coordination regarding the timely provision of NOCs for textbooks.
On Tuesday, while briefing the media of the decisions taken by the federal cabinet in its weekly meeting, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said Pakistan would not undergo another lockdown and dismissed reports of the closure of schools despite rising coronavirus cases.
The information minister had said the federal cabinet was informed that the Covid-19 positivity ratio had doubled in the country. "But despite this, it is our resolve that we absolutely not impose a lockdown in Pakistan. Our economy cannot bear the burden [of another lockdown]," he said.
