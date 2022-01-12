Police arrest two suspects in PML-N MPA Bilal Yaseen shooting

Snapshot showing Bilal Yaseen lying on a hospital bed (L) while the second picture shows a still from a CCTV footage of the crime scene — Screengrab via Geo News

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday arrested two people from the city who are suspected to have opened fire on Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) for Punjab and PML-N leader Bilal Yaseen, Geo News reported.



Both suspects will be produced before the court for an identification parade tomorrow morning, the spokesperson for the Punjab police said.



Police sources said the suspects have been identified as Majid and Kashif, both residents of the Bilal Gunj neighbourhood of the provincial capital.

The spokesperson said that 16 teams were set up to arrest the suspects. The Central Investigation Agency (CIA) raided different places overnight and arrested both suspects in a secret operation in Shahadra, a historic precinct located across the Ravi River from the Walled City of Lahore.

The police spokesperson further said that the names of many suspects had been included in probe into the attack, and that suspected facilitator, Sajid, and an alleged weapons dealer Fakhr-e-Alam have also been arrested.



Sources further said that both shooters had consumed the drug "ice" at the time of the attack on MPA Yaseen.

Both the alleged shooters have been shifted to an unknown location for further investigation, the police said.

The incident

Bilal Yaseen was injured as unidentified men opened fire on him on Lahore's Mohni Road on December 31.



Following the incident, the politician was rushed to Mayo Hospital.

According to the police, unidentified men rode past in a motorcycle as they shot at the PML-N leader. He was hit by a bullet in his leg and two in his stomach.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed to submit a report and arrest the culprits at the earliest.

The deputy inspector general (DIG) for operations said police have started an investigation into the incident and the culprits will soon be arrested.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif termed the firing incident an act of "terrorism" and said that he was worried for the life of the MPA.

While talking to Geo News, Yaseen said that he is "feeling pain due to a fracture in my leg but I am satisfied with my overall health".

God has given me a new life, he said.