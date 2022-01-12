Video: Emotional scenes as two brothers separated during Partition reunite after 74 years in Kartarpur

KARTARPUR: Two brothers, who were separated during the partition of the sub-continent, reunited after 74 years in Kartarpur Tuesday.
As per the details, Siddique, a resident of Pakistan’s Faisalabad met with elder brother Habib who arrived at Kartarpur from the Phullanwal area of Indian Punjab.
Both the brothers could not control their emotions and burst into tears of joy when they reunited after 74 years. They embraced each other and recalled their memories.
During the meeting, Habib lauded the initiative of Kartarpur, saying that the corridor became a source of their reuniting, adding that the corridor will also help reunite other separated families as well.
He told his younger brother that they will continue meeting through the corridor.
