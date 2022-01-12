Canada warns against Pakistan travel in latest advisory

OTTAWA: The Canadian authorities on Monday issued a fresh travel advisory for Pakistan asking its citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution” while travelling to the country.

“Exercise a high degree of caution in Pakistan due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence and kidnapping,” a notification on an official website stated, triggering a strong reaction from Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

The travel advisory issued by Canada.

Shaikh Rasheed, while responding to the warning, said Pakistan is a peaceful country and that Ottawa has not contacted Islamabad regarding its travel advisory.

The interior minister rejected the notion that any Canadian national required security for protection or was exposed to any insecurity.

The interior minister said Pakistan is safe for all foreigners.

While referring to Afghanistan, he said 82 countries have returned after failing to bring order to the neighbouring country, adding “Pakistan, on the other hand, is a peaceful and peace-loving country”.