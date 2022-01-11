Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry briefing the media about the decisions taken in a meeting of the federal cabinet, on January 11, 2022. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the federal cabinet has decided to file a case against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif for providing a "fake affidavit" for the return of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif after treatment abroad.

“Nawaz Sharif went abroad through fraud and his activities in London are a mockery of the state of Pakistan and its laws,” Chaudhry said, at a news conference after the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the cabinet directed the attorney general to plead with the Lahore High Court to either instruct Shahbaz Sharif to bring his brother back or face disqualification as a member of the National Assembly under Article 63 of the Constitution.

“Shahbaz Sharif filed a fake affidavit which is a violation of Article 63 of the Constitution and he should also be penalised for this offence”, Chaudhry remarked.

The information minister said it was the cabinet's decision to allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad, subject to the submission of a surety bond worth Rs7 billion but his younger brother approached the court and submitted a personal guarantee which ensured Nawaz’s departure from the country.

The minister said Nawaz "did not undergo any treatment" in London despite the passage of some 17 months.

"It clearly shows his mala fide intent of going abroad to evade accountability," Chaudhry said.



He said Nawaz's medical reports sent to the Punjab government from London did not match the previous reports which were rejected by the Punjab government.

Nawaz Sharif's health is a "drama", "not based on real illness", the minister alleged.

Chaudhry said the Sharif family was contacted twice by the Pakistani embassy in the UK on the orders of the high court, but they "refused" to provide any report.

Nawaz's medical reports were meant to be shared with the Pakistan embassy doctors, he said.



The minister said such "tactics" by the Sharif family "prove that Shahbaz Sharif was fully involved in the fraud of sending Nawaz Sharif abroad on the pretext of his medical condition".

Present govt 'tried to promote tourism'



At the outset of the federal cabinet meeting, a detailed briefing was given to the forum on the Murree tragedy. The meeting's participants were informed that the Punjab government has set up a high-level inquiry committee to probe the incident, the minister said.

Fateha was offered for the victims of the Murree tragedy, and it was stated that the entire nation stands with the families of the deceased, he added.

Chaudhry said the cabinet was informed that some 164,000 vehicles entered Murree in only five days, while 22 people died in five vehicles stranded between Kuldana and Barian.

He said trees fell on the road due to heavy snowstorms which resulted in long queues of vehicles. Machinery and helicopters were difficult to reach the area due to heavy snowfall.

Many people left their vehicles on the roads, leaving the area on foot, whereas some people fell asleep with heaters on in their vehicles, he the minister said.

Citing findings in the preliminary investigation, he said the deaths occurred due to the accumulation of carbon monoxide in vehicles.

The minister said the prime minister had expressed deep sorrow and regret over the Murree tragedy and that during the past three years, the PTI government had "revolutionised domestic tourism".

The government has developed 13 new tourist resorts, whereas "for more than 70 years no new tourist sites were developed", he said.



Chaudhry noted that the provincial governments, authorities, and local administrations need to be better prepared for the influx of tourists.

Pointing to the immense potential of the tourism sector in Pakistan, Chaudhry said it must be given the status of an to make Pakistan economically strong.

He said the cabinet reviewed measures to improve arrangements in Murree, adding that new rules would be made in that regard.

He said Pakistan Army and civilian agencies carried out rescue efforts "full throttle" and made possible the evacuation of thousands of people within 24 hours which was highly commendable.