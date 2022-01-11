IHC dismisses petition seeking PM Imran Khan’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to declare Prime Minister Imran Khan ineligible to be a member of the National Assembly.
In his plea, Fidaullah, a citizen, said that PM Imran Khan had said during the Senate election that 16 members of the National Assembly sold themselves off and Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed confirmed the premier's statement and accepted that no action could be taken against these MNAs.
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed the petitioner to ask an MNA from his constituency to file a petition like this.
Justice Minallah dismissed Fidullah's petition, declaring it non-maintainable.
