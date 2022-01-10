School timings in Islamabad changed

Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The local administration has approved the recommendation of the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) and adjusted the school timings to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city especially during peak hours.

According to a police spokesman, the district administration has issued a notification regarding changes in school timings.

The ITP had requested the DC Office Islamabad for adjustment in timings of various schools to avoid traffic mess in peak hours.

Following this request, the DC issued the notification according to which new timings would be applicable with effect from January 10 (Monday) on 24 educational institutions located at PWD, DHA Phase-II, Rawat and GT Road.

The educational institutions on GT road including Dar ul Arqam School (8:15am to 1:30pm), National Public Secondary School (8:15am to 2:30pm), The City School (8:30am to 1:30pm), Headstart School (8:30am to 1:30pm), Concordia College (8:15am to 2:00pm), Roots International College (8:15am to 2:00pm), Beaconhouse School System (8:30am to 2:00pm), Global School System (9:00am to 2:00pm), Superior College (8:30am to 2:00pm), Beaconhouse School System (8:30am to 2:30pm), City Grammar School (9:00am to 2:00pm), Dar ul Arqam School (9:00am to 1:45pm) and Concept School (8:15am to 1:45pm) would follow the new schdeule.

Likewise, the educational institutions at Kahuta road including Model School (9:00am to 1:45pm), Beaconhouse School System (8:15am to 1:45pm), Faith School System (8:15am to 1:45pm), Islamic School System (8:30am to 1:45pm) and Islamabad Model School (8:15am to 1:45pm) have adjusted their timings as per the notification.

Moreover, Allied School (9:00am to 2:30pm) and Capital University of Sciences and Technology (8:15am to 4:00pm) at Kak Pul Islamabad and Lynx School (9:00am to 1:45pm), Benchmark School system (8:30am to 2:15pm), Apex Education System (9:00am to 1:30pm) and Beaconhouse School System (9:00am to 1:30pm) at PWD Market would follow the new timings notified by the deputy commissioner.

ITP’s spokesperson said that this step would help ensure smooth traffic flow on various busy roads and avoid inconvenience to citizens.