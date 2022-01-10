Green Line bus service becomes fully operational in Karachi

KARACHI: The Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), the much-awaited federal-funded mass transit project, finally became fully operational in Karachi today, Geo News reported.



Citizens who travel on the route connecting the Surjani Town and Numaish Chowrangi will now be able to use a new and comfortable means of transport. The project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 10, 2021, and the service started limited operations for citizens on December 25, 2021.

The bus project was earlier operating for four hours a day under the trial operations but now, with the commencement of commercial operations, the service will operate 15 hours a day. The maximum one-way fare is Rs55 and minimum is Rs15.

The citizens who had their first rides with the bus service termed their experience much better as compared to the usual means of public transport.

One of the commuters said that the buses are spacious and clean and the staff is also very good and cooperative.

Another commuter said the facility should have been provided much earlier but it is good that it has been made accessible to the citizens now.

The announcement for the commencement of commercial operations of the Green Line bus service was made by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday morning.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that the commercial operation of the bus service started "exactly" on the promised date.

Umar briefly said that 22 stations and 80 buses will be fully operational from 7am to 10pm, from now on.

Passengers can avail the bus service from 11 stations built in Surjani, Abdullah Chowk, Do Minute Chowrangi, Power House, Nagan Chowrangi, Jumma Bazar, Haideri, Board Office, Nazimabad Number One, Sanitary Market and Numaish.

Green Line Bus Rapid Transit

The Green Line Bus project was announced by the PML-N's federal government in July 2014. On February 26, 2016, the foundation stone of the 17.8 km long track from Surjani to Guru Mandir was laid.

The Green Line bus service will comprise 80 hybrid buses that will ply a route of 22 kilometres from Surjani to the Municipal Park near Jama Cloth market with, 23 stations located on each km.

Modern state-of-the-art lifts and automatic ticketing systems will facilitate passengers on every bus station. All details about the arrival and departure of buses will be available on digital screens installed on bus stations.

Each bus will have a capacity of 200 to 250 passengers while the fare is expected to be between Rs20 and Rs50. The buses will have a complete system from USB ports to wheelchairs.

In the second phase of the project, buses will run to the Tower. Under the Green Line Bus project, a two-storey underpass is being constructed at Guru Mandir and Numaish Chowrangi, where not only buses will run on international standards, but accommodation will also be provided.

A control room with at least 900 cameras has also been set up for monitoring of the Green Line bus project and security of passengers to meet the requirements of modern times.