Cold wave in Karachi likely to intensify over next two days: Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that the cold wave in Karachi is expected to intensify in the next two days. Photo: file

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that the cold wave currently gripping Karachi is expected to intensify in the next two days, with the mercury dipping as low as 8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded in the city on Sunday night was 9 degrees Celsius, said the Met Office, adding that the visibility level near Karachi airport was reduced to around 2.5 kilometres due to fog today morning.

Currently, the city is affected by northwestern winds blowing at a speed of 5 kilometres per hour, while the humidity level in the atmosphere stands at 90%.

As per the latest weather update issued by the PMD, the temperature in the city is expected to remain between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

In a statement, the Met Office said, “Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas today.”

However, rains with snowfall are expected in upper areas of the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

On Tuesday, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas, said the PMD.