Prince Charles ‘tipped the hat’ to Prince Harry in an effort to heal their rift: report

An expert recently spoke out about Prince Charles’ decision to mention Prince Harry in his official statement as part of a “deliberate attempt” to heal their rift.



This claim has been made by Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi and she discussed Prince Charles’ move with Newsweek.

There she dubbed the royals’ statement a gesture of “baby steps” that aimed at “making amends” with his son Prince Harry.



She started off her interview with the outlet by saying, "We know it's been tense, we know they are not really speaking.”

“So it was really lovely to see Charles make such a supportive statement. He will always be proud of his son and the achievements he has made in his charitable work."

She also admitted, "Hopefully this is baby steps into making amends because we have been talking about this for years at this point.”

"We have had experts tell us they are talking, they are not talking, we will never really know. But it's a nice thing to do, to publicly shout out his son and the hard work he has done."