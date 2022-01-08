Andrew Garfield says he snuck into a 'Spider-man' screening with Toby Maguire

Garfield went on to state that their newfound brotherhood also extends to Holland

Andrew Garfield revealed he snuck into a screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home on the opening night of the movie.

The Academy Award nominee told Entertainment Tonight, "I still can't believe it happened.

"I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together," he added.

Garfield went on to state that their newfound brotherhood also extends to Holland, the latest actor to essay the Marvel superhero.

"And to find a brotherhood with Tobey as well, and with Tom, and the fact that we do share a very unique experience," Garfield added.

"The fact that I get to be one of those people wearing the suit next to my actual Spider-Man hero, Tobey Maguire, and the brilliant, incredibly talented, heartfelt, funny, good, sweet, perfect Spider-Man of Tom Holland," he said.

"And I get to be the middle brother, and I get to be in awe of my older brother and in full longing to protect my younger brother," the actor continued.