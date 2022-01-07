Punjab University issues revised schedule of classes

LAHORE: The University of Punjab (PU) has issued a revised schedule for the commencement of classes.
According to a notification shared by PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, classes of BS 1st Semester and BS 5th Semester “Self-Supporting” Program will start from January 17 (Monday).
The PU had earlier notified winter vacations from 24th December 2021 to 7th January 2022.
