Friday January 07, 2022
National

Punjab University issues revised schedule of classes

Classes of BS 1st Semester and BS 5th Semester “Self-Supporting” Program will start from January 17

By Web Desk
January 07, 2022
Punjab University campus. -Photo PU
LAHORE: The University of Punjab (PU) has issued a revised schedule for the commencement of classes.

According to a notification shared by PU Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, classes of BS 1st Semester and BS 5th Semester “Self-Supporting” Program will start from January 17 (Monday).

The PU had earlier notified winter vacations from   24th December 2021 to 7th January 2022.