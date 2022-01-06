President Arif Alvi tests COVID positive again

President Arif Alvi. — Screengrab from interview with Vice News

President Arif Alvi on Thursday said that he has once again tested positive for COVID-19.

In a post on Twitter, the president said: "I have tested [positive] for COVID again. Had a sore throat since 4-5 days & was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms."

President Alvi advised everyone to "please resume precautions and follow [safety protocols]".



President Alvi had first tested coronavirus positive in March 2021.

He had announced on March 29 that he had tested positive, a few days after receiving his first coronavirus jab.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful," he had tweeted.







