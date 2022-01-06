President Arif Alvi tests COVID positive again

President Arif Alvi on Thursday said that he has once again tested positive for COVID-19.
In a post on Twitter, the president said: "I have tested [positive] for COVID again. Had a sore throat since 4-5 days & was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms."
President Alvi advised everyone to "please resume precautions and follow [safety protocols]".
President Alvi had first tested coronavirus positive in March 2021.
He had announced on March 29 that he had tested positive, a few days after receiving his first coronavirus jab.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful," he had tweeted.
PM says he is looking forward to seeing similar ECP scrutiny on the funding of two other major political parties —...
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 1.8%
If someone does talk of a deal, then you must ask them who is offering a deal, Maj Gen Iftikhar says
The PCAA has started contacting UK CAA and European Commission to convey the resolution of safety concerns by ICAO
Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world over are observing the Right to Self-Determination...
Another westerly system is likely to enter Balochistan on Jan 17, Met Office says