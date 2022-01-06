PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a press conference on January 6, 2022. — Geo News

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to "sabotage" the investigation of the Election Commission of Pakistan into PTI's funding through foreign donors.

"Not only did the PTI lie in its disclosures to the ECP, it tried to sabotage their investigation," she said, while addressing a press conference.

Maryam said "never before in its history", had the country ever witnessed such "irrefutable proof" against any party or any leader.

"You tell your party to highlight the 'brand' Imran Khan. Your brand is that you are incompetent, unqualified, corrupt, a liar, conspiratorial, a looter, [and that you are behind] mind-boggling inflation, economic devastation, unemployment and guilty of illegal foreign funding," she said.

"This brand now lies exposed before all," she said, adding that now he will "no longer get a chance to hide".

Discussing figures reported by the State Bank of Pakistan to the ECP, she said the party has 26 bank accounts, of which 18 were active, while only four were declared," Maryam said.

The PML-N leader said she came across the premier's tweet which said he welcomes the report and that ministers even said they have been "exonerated", and asked what gives them such an impression.

"You kept on running away [from the probe] for seven years. You used force, coercion and rigging and prevented the probe from advancing. And then when you knew that it has become unavoidable, that the people will ask ECP questions, you tried to prevent the release of the report by pressuring them," she said.



Maryam said that subsequently the ECP's jurisdiction was challenged, following which "delaying tactics" were employed for seven years.

She demanded to know why the party did not surrender itself for examination if it claims to not have engaged in any wrongful practices.

"But the thing is, it is those who give themselves up for an investigation who know and have no fear that they have committed theft. Not everyone is like Nawaz Sharif, who has always puffed up his chest and welcomed any probe," she added.

The PML-N leader said that the PTI had to be "dragged into the probe", and now "every fibre of their being has been found to be seeped in controversy".

Listing down the countries that the party had received funding from, she said donations had been sent from the US, Middle East, Australia, Canada, and England.

She went on to say that the PTI established two companies, one in Texas and one in California between 2010 and 2013, and that "[PM] Imran Khan himself was chairman of both companies".

"Some companies were also formed in Australia and Canada," she said.

"Since Imran Khan was the chairman, whatever happened was in his knowledge, was done at his behest and his say so," Maryam said.

Quoting the report, she said not only had PTI "lied", it has been found guilty of "deliberate concealment" and "misdeclaration".



She alleged that the party had "submitted false certificates" to the ECP, and that everything was done on the directives of "senior PTI leadership and PM Imran Khan".

Maryam alleged that the party facilitated the illegal transfer of funds through "four employees and some office staff". "Authorisation for this was given by Imran Khan and Arif Alvi," she further alleged.

The PML-N leader said the prime minister has yet to explain "how much money he got from which country and which company, where it was spent, and what the sources of the funds were".

She said Imran Khan will have to answer for how he was, on the one hand, "gathering illegal funding" and on the other, "standing atop a container in 2014 to illegally, unconstitutionally remove an elected prime minister".



"You may have used that money here and there, but you also used it against an elected government," she added.

Maryam said Pakistani law dictates that no political party can receive funds from any foreign company.



