Here's why ‘Squid Game' actor Hoyeon Jung lost eight pounds after success

Hoyeon Jung, who found overnight success with Netflix’s mega-hit Squid Game in September, revealed that she lost eight pounds in the aftermath of the show.
The 27-year-old model-turned-actress shed light on how her life changed after the show’s runaway success, telling Vogue, “My entire life changed in just one month… The feeling, there’s a limit to what words can express.”
Jung, who played Kang Sae-byeok in the Korean survival thriller that clocked Netflix’s biggest series debut, further said that she lost weight because of losing her appetite.
“I don't know why, but I couldn't eat. I was so confused, and it was so chaotic. I didn't believe it. I didn't trust it,” she said.
Despite the blockbuster success of the show, a second season is yet to be finalised.
