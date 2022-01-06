Fakhar Zaman reveals interesting quirks of fellow cricketers

Fakhar Zaman during an interview. — Sscreengrab courtesy YouTube

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has revealed interesting quirks his teammates have.



In an interview with a local publication, Zaman spoke on various topics, including his career, the nature of his fellow cricketers, and his likes and dislikes.



When asked about the "biggest liar" among the Green Shirts, he, on a lighter note, said that the team has a hard time digesting Haris Rauf's "tall tales".

Responding to a question about Imamul Haq, Zaman said that he was the most popular cricketer among female fans. He declared Shadab Khan the worst singer. Zaman, while laughing, said that he once told Shadab that his voice does stir an aching, but the ache is actually a headache.



Talking about Usman Khan Shinwari, he said that Shinwari can never keep any secret, adding that whenever he comes to know anything, he wants to tell "the whole world" about it.



Of Mohammad Hasnain, Zaman said the man is a "big foodie" and will be seen munching on something or the other routinely.



Mohammad Rizwan is a religious man and the sole member of the team who focuses on just cricket, he added. Mohammad Hafeez is "a great cricketer, known as The Professor, and so there is a lot to learn from him", Zaman added.



Replying to a query about Sarfaraz Ahmed, he said that Sarfaraz is "capable of tackling the world’s best spinners".

To a question about his favourite actress, the left-handed batter said: "Kubra Khan is my favourite."