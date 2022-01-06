Maulana Tariq Jamil hails PM Imran’s efforts for modeling Pakistan on State of Madina

ISLAMABAD: Renewed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad Thursday.
During the meeting, matters pertaining to the establishment of the National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority to provide guidance to the youth in the light of principles of the Riyasat-e-Madinah were discussed.
Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan has reiterated that Pakistan as a nation can progress only by following the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Radio Pakistan reported.
Maulana Tariq Jameel appreciated the efforts of the prime minister in implementing the welfare model of the state of Madina as well as the emphasis on the character building of the youth in the light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).
