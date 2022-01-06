A large number of tourists enjoying have reached Murree to enjoy snowfall. -PPI

RAWALPINDI: The administration of Murree tehsil has issued a travel advisory, advising tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to the hill station.

According to Assistant Commissioner Murree, the new travel advisory has been issued as snowfall brought a large number of tourists to Murree.

Tourists could contact the control room on 051-9269016, the Assistant Commissioner's office on 0321-3219221 and the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Murree, on 0321-5615668 to get the latest information about the area.

Traffic Police helpline 051-9269200 could also be used in an emergency situation, he added.

The intermittent snowfall has attracted a large number of tourists to the city creating difficulties for the local administration to manage the rush.

The town has a parking capacity of nearly 35,00 vehicles while over 80,000 vehicles had entered Murree during the last two days.

The administration and traffic cops were present in the field for assisting the tourists, he added.

Tourists have been advised to keep the air pressure in their vehicle’s tyres low and avoid stopping their cars in the middle of the road to capture selfies and photos.

He asked the citizens to follow traffic rules to maintain the traffic flow.

He said that an enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of inspectors were deployed at all important points to facilitate tourists and regulate traffic flow.

He added that the administration and traffic police were striving to provide all possible facilities to the tourists.