Parts of Karachi receive drizzling Thursday morning. Photo: file

KARACHI: The city’s weather turned chillier after parts of Karachi received drizzling Thursday morning.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), it drizzled in Surjani Town, Clifton and its suburban areas this morning.

Meanwhile, the Met office has forecast moderate showers in the port city in the evening/night. Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, Chief Meteorologist at PMD, said that gusty winds are expected ahead of the rains in the city. He maintained that the intermittent showers are expected to continue in the port city till Friday afternoon.

Sarfaraz further said that the city is expected to remain under thick and dark clouds today, adding that the ongoing cold wave in the city is likely to intensify from January 8.

The official said that the current westerly is likely to leave Sindh by Friday, adding that another strong westerly winds system was entering Balochistan. The new rain-bearing system is likely to hit the province on January 16-17.

Snowfall continues in Murree for 3rd consecutive day

Murree received intermittent snowfall on the third consecutive day Thursday. The met office said that snowfall is expected to continue for two more days in the area. Murree has received 1.5 feet of snow so far.

The district administration said that a large number of tourists were present in the area to enjoy the snowfall.

WAPDA sources said that Murree and its suburban areas were without power for the last 26 hours as electricity wires broken due to snowfall could not be repaired. Meanwhile, the traffic system was completely paralyzed in the area after the link roads were blocked due to the snowfall.