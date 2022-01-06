Winter vacations: Punjab schools to reopen from Jan 7, says Murad Raas

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas. File photo

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Thursday announced that the schools in the province that had winter vacations till January 6 will resume classes from tomorrow (Friday).

“All schools of Punjab that had winter vacation till January 6th, 2022 will open tomorrow January 7th, 2022,” the education minister said in a Twitter message.

“We welcome our students and teachers back to school. Please follow COVID SOPs issued by the government.”

The Punjab government on December 21 had notified a revised winter vacation schedule, with separate dates for the various districts of the province that are not witnessing particularly high levels of smog.

According to the notification by the School Education Department, all public and private educational institutions in Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Sheikhupura, Okara, Vehari, Khanewal, Lahore, Khushab, Hafizabad, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Nankana Sahib and Jhang were to observe holidays from December 23 to January 6, as smog levels in these districts are higher than others.

On the other hand, educational institutes in Jhelum, Mianwali, Attock, Muzaffargarh, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Rajanpur, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Chiniot, where smog levels are lower will observe winter vacations from January 3-13 and in the meanwhile will continue the ongoing vaccination drive in schools.