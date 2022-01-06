Winter vacations: Punjab schools to reopen from Jan 7, says Murad Raas

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Thursday announced that the schools in the province that had winter vacations till January 6 will resume classes from tomorrow (Friday).
“All schools of Punjab that had winter vacation till January 6th, 2022 will open tomorrow January 7th, 2022,” the education minister said in a Twitter message.
“We welcome our students and teachers back to school. Please follow COVID SOPs issued by the government.”
The Punjab government on December 21 had notified a revised winter vacation schedule, with separate dates for the various districts of the province that are not witnessing particularly high levels of smog.
According to the notification by the School Education Department, all public and private educational institutions in Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Sheikhupura, Okara, Vehari, Khanewal, Lahore, Khushab, Hafizabad, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Nankana Sahib and Jhang were to observe holidays from December 23 to January 6, as smog levels in these districts are higher than others.
On the other hand, educational institutes in Jhelum, Mianwali, Attock, Muzaffargarh, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Rajanpur, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Chiniot, where smog levels are lower will observe winter vacations from January 3-13 and in the meanwhile will continue the ongoing vaccination drive in schools.
IHC adjourns hearing of Khawaja Asif's plea till January 12 while restricting sessions court from further proceedings
Health minister isolating at home as cases of Omicron variant rise in the country
"Ineligible people are hired on recommendations from top to bottom in KP hospitals," observes the CJP
All the inbound passengers have to undergo a PCR test 48 hours prior to travel to Pakistan
Karachi last receive a hailstorm on December 18, 2017, says Jawad Memon
Sajid Garma and Mohsin had provided weapons and sent the shooters to assassinate Bilal Yasin, claim police