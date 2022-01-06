Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio exceeds 2% for the first time since mid-October. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Alarm bells are ringing as the number of daily COVID-19 infections continued to rise in Pakistan amid the fifth wave of the pandemic as the country reported over 1,000 new cases of the virus in a single day for the first time since October 14, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Thursday morning.

As per the latest statistics, 1,085 people tested positive for the virus after 46,585 COVID-19 tests were taken across the country, pushing the country’s positivity rate to 2.32%.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s positivity rate surged to 2.32% for the first time since mid-October.

On October 14, 2021, the positivity ratio stood at 2.03%.

Meanwhile, as many as five patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, while 636 patients are in critical condition.

The casualties took the nationwide death tally to 28,955, while 247 patients recuperated, placing the number of total recoveries at 1,257,847.

According to the NCOC, the total number of cases reported so far has reached 1,299,848.

Dr Faisal Sultan advises the public to follow the COVID-19 SOPs

Amid a sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases across Pakistan, SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan warned people on Tuesday to not take Omicron “lightly” as hospitalisation will increase in the next one to two weeks.

The country’s top health official had advised the public to follow the COVID-19 SOPs and get vaccinated at the earliest.

“It’s still a bit early to draw conclusions since it takes 1-2 weeks for hospitalisations to go up. Also, let us see how the virus behaves regarding virulence”, Dr Sultan had said when asked as to why hospitalisations were not going up in Karachi despite an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the Omicron variant.