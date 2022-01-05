The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains in Karachi today.

KARACHI: The port city is likely to receive heavy downpour Thursday night under the influence of the prevailing weather system, Chief Meteorologist at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said today.

Several parts of Balochistan and Sindh, including Karachi, had received a second spell of winter showers Tuesday under the influence of the strong weather system that had entered northern Balochistan few days back.



Sarfaraz said that Karachi’s weather is expected to remain cloudy today. He, however, predicted, intermitted moderate rains/drizzling in the metropolis till Thursday evening.

The met officer forecast heavy showers in Karachi Thursday night under the influence of the prevailing weather system.

It is pertinent to mention here that after receiving intermittent rains overnight, Karachi’s temperature turned chillier on Wednesday morning.

As per the details, rainfall was recorded in different areas of the metropolis, inclining Saddar, I I Chundrigar Road, Clifton Sultanabad and Baldia town yesterday night.

The mercury dropped as low as 14.8 degrees Celsius in the city today amid intermittent rainfall while the humidity level in the atmosphere was recorded at 95%.



New weather system

A new westerly weather system is likely to enter Balochistan on January 17 or 18, forecast Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorological officer at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

