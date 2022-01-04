Ben Affleck reacts to Snoop Dogg mispronouncing his name on Golden Globes

Ben Affleck recently shared that he holds no hard feeling towards Snoop Dogg for pronouncing his last name wrong.

The 50-year-old rapper, while announcing nominations for the best supporting actor on the Golden Globe awards last month, stuttered and called the actor name as “Been Aff-Fleck”, followed by his quick apology.

During his recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Justice League actor reflected, “He did get the emphasis a little off, yes.”

The Tender Bar actor also shared that he has heard weirder pronunciations of his last name.

Detailing all the incidents, Affleck said, “It's funny because I always grew up and I thought, like, 'Affleck? What an incredibly ugly name.' Now it sounds like the duck commercial,” he explained.

"I was always like, 'Why did they always do that?' And I realized as I started looking through the mail we would get,” he added as the audience burst into laughter.



