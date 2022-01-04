Ben Affleck reacts to Snoop Dogg mispronouncing his name on Golden Globes

Ben Affleck recently shared that he holds no hard feeling towards Snoop Dogg for pronouncing his last name wrong.
The 50-year-old rapper, while announcing nominations for the best supporting actor on the Golden Globe awards last month, stuttered and called the actor name as “Been Aff-Fleck”, followed by his quick apology.
During his recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Justice League actor reflected, “He did get the emphasis a little off, yes.”
The Tender Bar actor also shared that he has heard weirder pronunciations of his last name.
Detailing all the incidents, Affleck said, “It's funny because I always grew up and I thought, like, 'Affleck? What an incredibly ugly name.' Now it sounds like the duck commercial,” he explained.
"I was always like, 'Why did they always do that?' And I realized as I started looking through the mail we would get,” he added as the audience burst into laughter.
'I’m excited about the New Year … are you guys?’ wrote Britney Spears in the caption
Katrina Kaif is sending love to Sunny Kaushal's new look
Aima Baig saves herself from fire mishap amid concert: Watch VideoAima Baig came across a violent fire flare during...
'People thinking this was a stunt can go and think whatever,' says Asim Azhar
Katrina Kaif is giving fans a glimpse of her life after wedding
Gigi Hadid welcomed New Year with daughter Khai