Pakistan updates travel advisory for inbound passengers

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has revised the travel advisory amid rising cases of the Omicron variant in the country and made PCR tests mandatory for all passengers coming to Pakistan.
According to the new notification issued by the aviation authority, all the inbound passengers have to undergo a PCR test 48 hours prior to travel to the country.
The decision has been taken to abolish the Category B and Category C lists of prohibited countries.
Following are the new guidelines as announced by the CAA, which will be applicable from January 05.
In case of a passenger producing a positive Rapid Antigen Test upon arrival will be quarantined at a self-paid / government facility for 10 days and a PCR test will be conducted on day 8 of such quarantine.
Pakistanis currently abroad and not vaccinated against COV D-19 for the following reasons are exempted from mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement subject to production of valid proof to concerned authorities:
Spokesperson says price of petroleum products in the country will decline in the coming days
PPP chairman, PML-N president demand prime minister's resignation from office
Bilal Yasin has been shifted to an intensive care unit following surgery where his condition is said to be stable
Only one person of a household will be allowed outside for buying food items and medicines by displaying original CNIC...
As soon as the clock struck 12, the sound of gunshots rang throughout the city yesterday night
New price of petrol will be Rs144.82 per litre against the previous rate of Rs140.82 per litre