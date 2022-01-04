Pakistan updates travel advisory for inbound passengers

File photo.

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has revised the travel advisory amid rising cases of the Omicron variant in the country and made PCR tests mandatory for all passengers coming to Pakistan.

According to the new notification issued by the aviation authority, all the inbound passengers have to undergo a PCR test 48 hours prior to travel to the country.

The decision has been taken to abolish the Category B and Category C lists of prohibited countries.

Following are the new guidelines as announced by the CAA, which will be applicable from January 05.

Mandatory COVID-19 vaccination and possession of proof of COVID-19 vaccination. This is applicable for all passengers above 15 years of age.

Valid negative PCR Test result conducted within the 48 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan. This is applicable for all passengers above 06 years of age.

Rapid Antigen Testing upon arrival for all direct flights from Europe

Rapid Antigen Testing upon arrival of a minimum of 50 % inbound flights from KSA, UAE and Qatar

Selective Rapid Antigen Testing for all inbound flights other than flights mentioned at (c) and (d) above.

In case of a passenger producing a positive Rapid Antigen Test upon arrival will be quarantined at a self-paid / government facility for 10 days and a PCR test will be conducted on day 8 of such quarantine.

Pakistanis currently abroad and not vaccinated against COV D-19 for the following reasons are exempted from mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement subject to production of valid proof to concerned authorities: