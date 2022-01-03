Two prime suspects in Bilal Yasin attack case identified, say police

PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: In a major development in the investigations into PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin attack case, the police on Monday claimed to have identified two suspects who had provided weapons to the shooters.

As per the police, Sajid Garma and Mohsin had provided weapons and sent the shooters to assassinate Bilal Yasin. The police officials said that efforts were underway to apprehend the suspects.

Motives behind the murder attempt on the PML-N leader will be ascertained once the prime suspects are arrested, the police said.

Difficult to ascertain owner of 'tampered' pistol : police

On Sunday, Lahore police had said that a pistol recovered a day earlier nearby the site of the shooting incident involving PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin will likely fail to point to who the owner is.

Sources within the police had told Geo News that the gun was locally manufactured and the number on the pistol was "tampered" with, so it will be difficult to ascertain the owner.

The police were unable to collect fingerprints from the 9mm pistol but nine bullets recovered from the magazine did yield some results.

The sources had said that fingerprints collected from the bullets will be forensically analysed.

Yasin was shot at by unidentified men on Friday on Lahore's Mohni Road.

The politician was rushed to Lahore's Mayo Hospital after he was hit by a bullet in his leg and two in his stomach, police said.

The unidentified men were riding a motorcycle, according to police.



