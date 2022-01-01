Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her baby bump as she expects twins with Cristiano Ronaldo

Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting twins with boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo, flaunted her baby bump in latest photos as the lovebirds celebrated the new year together with their children in Manchester.



The Spanish model, 27 turned to Instagram and delighted her millions of fans with PDA-filled photo, featuring herself, Ronaldo and their children.

She captioned the endearing post in Spanish which reads: “Happy 2022. Much health, love and light in all homes.”

“Thanks to all of you who have been part of my 2021 and thank you God for the good year you have given us,” Georgina Rodriguez said followed by a heart emoji.

In one of the pictures, Georgina can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Earlier, the Portuguese footballer also took to the Facebook owned app and shared with his over 384 million fans sweet family photos to wish them a very happy new year.

He wrote, “2021 is coming to an end and it was far from being an easy year, despite my 47 goals scored across all competitions.”

“Happy New Year and see you soon!”

Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo started dating in June 2016 and welcomed their daughter Alana on November 12, 2017.

In November last year, Georgina announced that she is pregnant with twins.

Ronaldo's oldest son Cristiano Jnr was born in the United States in 2010 but immediately taken back to Madrid to be raised in Spain.

In June 2017, the Real Madrid star then surprised fans with the news he had welcomed twins Eva and Mateo through a surrogate.