FIR registered in MPA Bilal Yasin attack case

LAHORE: An FIR has been registered in MPA Bilal Yasin attack case at the Data Darbar Police Station Saturday.



According to police, a case has been registered against unidentified motorcyclists on the charges of attempted murder on the complaint of the PML-N leader.

Earlier today, Yasin was shifted to an intensive care unit (ICU) following surgery where his condition is said to be stable.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Fayaz Bajwa, who had operated the PML-N leader, said that Bilal was shot in the abdomen and in the hip bone.

"The surgery was performed using modern technology, and the recovery period will last between six and nine months," Dr Bajwa had stated, adding that doctors would assess his condition after two days and decide about shifting him to the ward.

“We are investigating the incident with the help of CCTV videos,” the Lahore police said.

The Attack

On Friday, unidentified men opened fire on MPA Bilal Yasin on Mohni Road in the provincial capital.

The politician was rushed to Lahore's Mayo Hospital following the incident, the police had said.

The unidentified men were riding a motorcycle, according to police.

Upon learning of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed to submit a report and arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.

"Bilal Yasin must receive the best medical care possible," the chief minister had stated.