PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin injured, rushed to hospital

PML-N member Punjab Assembly Bilal Yasin. — Facebook

LAHORE: PML-N member Punjab Assembly Bilal Yasin was injured on Friday in what appears to be an assassination bid that took place on the provincial capital's Mohni Road.



According to police, Yasin was taken to Mayo Hospital Lahore.

Two unidentified persons on a motorcycle opened fire at the MPA, police said, adding that he was hit by one bullet in the leg and two in the abdomen.



Taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar ordered Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed to submit a report and arrest the culprits at the earliest.



"Bilal Yasin must be provided the best possible medical treatment," the chief minister said.

The deputy inspector general (DIG) for operations said police have started an investigation into the incident and the culprits would soon be arrested.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif termed the firing incident an act of "terrorism" and said that he was worried for the life of the MPA.

"May God give him health. I urge party workers and the entire nation to pray for his swift recovery," he added.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Yasin survived an "assassination bid" and is now "out of danger".

The PML-N vice president asked people to pray for the MPA.