Kate Middleton royal coverage ‘completely spooked’ Prince Harry’s ex: report

Kate Middleton’s coverage during her trip to Australia left Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.
This claim has been brought to light by royal author and biographer Katie Nicholl in her 2017 book titled Harry: Life, Loss and Love.
There she wrote, “Cressida had been ‘completely spooked’ while watching TV coverage of William, Kate and George touring New Zealand and Australia that spring.”
Even a friend of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend sat down to discuss the same shock and admitted, “She was sitting at home watching Kate on the royal tour of Australia, and it was a wake-up call.”
At the end of the day, “There was no way she wanted that sort of attention and she told Harry so. Harry didn’t want things to end.”
“He was in love with her and he tried to convince her they could make it work, but Cressida’s mind was made up. Harry suffered a real blow when she said, ‘I can’t do this.’ I think she really broke his heart.”
