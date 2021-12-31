New Year celebration: Karachi police issue traffic plan

KARACHI: The Karachi traffic police have chalked out a traffic diversion plan for New Year's Eve for the convenience of citizens in general and for the residents of DHA in particular.

The traffic plan will be effective only on the night between December 31 and January 1.



As per the traffic plan, vehicles heading towards Akhtar Colony from Korangi and the Expressway will not be allowed to enter Khayaban-e-Ittehad. People can reach their destination by taking the route of Korangi road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Avari, Club Chowk, Hoshang Chowk, Teen Talwar, Chaudhry Khaliq uz Zaman road and Gizri Bridge, Saudi signal and then Khayaban-e-Ittehad.

Those commuters who want to reach DHA from North Nazimabad, Gulberg, Liaquatabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and New Karachi can proceed to their destination by taking M A Jinnah Road, Garden Road, Zaibunnisa Street, Sindh Club Chowk, Teen Talwar roundabout, Race Course signal, Gizri Bridge and Khayaban-e-Ittehad.

Vehicles coming from Gadap, Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal and Saddar can reach DHA via Shahrah-e-Faisal, Sindh Club Chowk, Teen Talwar and Khayaban-e-Ittehad.

Those coming from Jinnah Bridge can take Mai Kolachi Road towards Sunset Boulevard and Korangi Road to reach their destination.

Meanwhile, the following roads will be blocked for all types of traffic:

I-Road between PIDC Chowk and Ziauddin Bridge

II-Road between PIDC and Club Chowk

III- Road between Bilawal Chowrangi and Bahria Underpass

IV- Road between Shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi and Street-26.

Heavy traffic will not be allowed to move towards Mai Kolachi road from Mauripur.

Legal action will be taken against those found riding a motorcycle or vehicle without a silencer on New Year's Eve, warned the traffic police.