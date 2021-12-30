Mini-budget: Parliament session to present supplementary finance bill underway

A session of the National Assembly is underway where Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin is all set to present the government's supplementary finance bill for final approval after it was okayed by the federal cabinet.

The session, being chaired by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, has included the supplementary finance bill as part of the agenda.



Earlier, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that the finance bill received the cabinet's nod and that it will now be tabled in the National Assembly.



Finance ministry's proposal

The supplementary finance bill, termed by the Opposition as a "mini-budget", is a pre-requisite to resume the $6 billion External Fund Facility (EFF) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the finance ministry's proposal, the government will tax approximately 150 goods at a rate of 17%. Therefore, goods that were currently either completely exempt from General Sales Tax (GST) or being taxed at 5% to 12% would now be taxed at 17%.

The income tax rate on mobile phone calls is expected to increase from 10% to 15%.

Meanwhile, the GST rate on cars above 850cc will go up to 17% and the tax on the import of electric vehicles in CBU conditions will increase from 5% to 17%. Business to business transactions will go up from 16.9% to 17%.

Zero-rating available on supplies of raw materials for imported milk would be withdrawn and be taxed at 17%.

Supplies to duty-free shops will be taxed at 17%. As they will be taxed for the first time, there are no revenue estimates.

The finance bill also proposes that bread prepared in bakeries, restaurants, food chains and shops be taxed at a 17% rate.

The bill increases the tax collection target from Rs5,829 billion to Rs6,100 billion for the remaining financial year. The government has also reduced the budget for development programmes by Rs200 billion.

The "mini-budget" was one of the conditions of the IMF which was to be met before January 12, 2022, in order to recover more than $1 billion in instalments from the Fund.

'Govt not in dire straits'



Ahead of the presentation, termed by the Opposition as a "mini-budget", the prime minister assured reporters in Parliament that the government is "not in dire straits", despite the Opposition's attempts to make it seem that way.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, ahead of the mini-budget presentation, the prime minister remarked "it is said every three months that the government is in a tough spot", denying that this was the case.

He went on to speak of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that it is claimed by the Opposition that the PML-N supremo is "coming (to Pakistan) today" or "coming tomorrow".

The premier reminded reporters that when Nawaz was in exile in Saudi Arabia, then too there was routine talk of his return but he "did not return without entering into a comprise".

PM Imran Khan, at one point, spoke of Nawaz's younger brother, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, saying: "Shahbaz Sharif's speech is like a job application."

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, also speaking to reporters in parliament, remarked that the people will "only be burdened to the tune of Rs2 billion".

"Shaukat Tarin has said that a 17% tax will not be levied on the people, rather on only some items," said the minister.

He added that the allies "always stand by the government".





More to follow.





