Govt not in dire straits, PM Imran Khan says

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the government is not in dire straits, despite the Opposition repeatedly drawing attention to what it has termed poor economic handling by the PTI regime.



Speaking to reporters in Parliament, ahead of the mini-budget presentation, the prime minister remarked "it is said every three months that the government is in a tough spot", denying that this was the case.

He went on to speak of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that it is claimed by the Opposition that the PML-N supremo is "coming (to Pakistan) today" or "coming tomorrow".

The premier reminded reporters that when Nawaz was in exile in Saudi Arabia, then too there was routine talk of his return but he "did not return without entering into a comprise".

PM Imran Khan, at one point, spoke of Nawaz's younger brother, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, saying: "Shahbaz Sharif's speech is like a job application."



Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, also speaking to reporters in parliament, remarked that the people will "only be burdened to the tune of Rs2 billion".

"Shaukat Tarin has said that a 17% tax will not be levied on the people, rather on only some items," said the minister.

He added that the allies "always stand by the government".



Govt, Opposition headed for showdown over mini-budget



In the wake of the impending move to table the mini-budget in parliament, a confrontation is building up between the government and the Opposition. While the former is gearing up to table the controversial SBP autonomy bill, the Opposition has put up stiff resistance to the "surrender" of the State Bank's sovereignty.

On Wednesday, the joint parliamentary Opposition, while strongly rejecting the government's proposed mini-budget and other IMF dictated legislation, strategised to block them in parliament.

A meeting in this regard in the Opposition leader's chamber was attended by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N Parliamentary Leader in National Assembly Khawaja Asif, PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar, JUIF Parliamentary Leader Maulana Asad Mahmood and other central leaders of the joint Opposition.

After intensive consultations, the Opposition leadership reached a consensus on the strategy to block the mini-budget and the State Bank related bills in the parliament, and for ensuring the attendance of all Opposition parliamentarians on the day it would be tabled.

Describing the mini-budget as another major U-Turn by PM Imran Khan, they said it would gravely damage the national economy, national interests and security. The opposition leadership charged the prime minister Imran with "compromising" the country's economic sovereignty and "planning to annihilate the people of Pakistan" who are already crushed under inflation, unemployment and the tsunami of the government's incompetence and corruption.



The Opposition leadership pointed out that the Imran Khan regime had burdened the country with unprecedented loans, growth rate had plunged to a disastrous level, trade and budget deficits were at historic highs, dollar had crossed Rs181, foreign exchange reserves were depleting fast, electricity and gas tariffs were shooting through the roof and the prices of essential commodities were out of the purchasing power of the common man. "With this situation at hand, another mini-budget would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the country's economy and severely jeopardise existence of the people,” they said.

The leaders said this mini-budget was nothing less than "economic terrorism" inflicted on the nation, which must be stopped at all costs.



The joint Opposition leaders pledged to use all power and resources to ensure that these legislations are not approved. They also hoped that the government's upright allies would also take a decision against these steps by PM Imran Khan and vote in Pakistan's national interest.

On the other hand, the government has firmed up its line of action to get the mini-budget passed. Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed PTI Chief Whip Amir Dogar to ensure the presence of MPs of PTI and coalition partners in the National Assembly. The chief whip individually phoned the PTI and coalition parties members, asking them to attend today's session.



Furthermore, the PM has summoned a PTI parliamentary parties' meeting today to take them into confidence over the supplementary finance bill. The meeting would be briefed by newly-elected Senator and SAPM on Economy Shaukat Fayaz Tarin.

Earlier, the PM summoned a cabinet meeting, which approved the supplementary finance bill 2021-22.



The cabinet was briefed on the necessity of tabling the mini-budget.



The bill will now shortly be tabled in the National Assembly.





