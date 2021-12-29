Three more cases of Omicron variant reported in Islamabad: sources

Three more cases of the coronavirus variant Omicron have been reported in Islamabad, according to sources in the Ministry of Health.
As per sources in the ministry, the total number of cases of the Omicron variant in Islamabad have climbed to 20.
Relatives of those who tested positive for the Omicron variant and those who were in contact with them are being traced, said sources.
The first case of the Omicron variant in Islamabad was reported on December 25.
