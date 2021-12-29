Every party wants establishment's patronage: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Every political party wants the establishment's patronage but the establishment stands behind an elected government, said Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Wednesday.



The minister was speaking to journalists at an event where he spoke about Pakistan's political issues. Rasheed took aim at the PML-N, criticising former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

"If Nawaz Sharif wants to return [to Pakistan], he can. If he doesn't, so be it. It doesn't make a difference," he said. "People are trying to make a big deal out of it. Let me be clear; it doesn't affect us in any way," he added.

In response to a question, the minister said "nothing is about to happen" adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government will fulfil their tenure.

"We will contest the next elections with full force under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he added.

In response to a question about the PTI's upset loss in the first phase of the local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rasheed said he was not aware as to why the PTI lost to the JUI-F.

Turning his guns towards the Opposition, Rasheed said he knew why the Opposition was in so much pain. "I cannot reveal the reason for it on TV," he said.



