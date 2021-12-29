Hareem Shah's claims of marrying Sindh minister proven false

TikTok star and controversial personality Hareem Shah's earlier claims of tying the knot with a Sindh minister have proven false, given that she is now married to an individual named Bilal Shah.
Shah had made headlines in June when she claimed that she had gotten married to a Sindh minister. However, Hareem Shah had later admitted that she was joking and not serious.
News of her marrying a minister from Sindh had even stirred conversations in the Sindh Assembly, with various ministers issuing clarifications over the matter.
On her marriage, Hareem Shah said recently that she did indeed tie the knot in June this year but with a person named Bilal Shah.
She did not go into detail about what her husband or what he does for a living.
