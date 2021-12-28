The 15-storey-high Nasla Tower in the process of being demolished. — INP

KARACHI: Police have registered a case against the parties responsible for the construction of the 15-storey-high Nasla Tower building, a project declared illegal by the Supreme Court.

The first information report, filed on Monday, has named the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Society (SMCH), as well as other organisations involved in its construction.

The case was filed in pursuance of the Supreme Court's orders of action against all those behind the illegal construction.



It has been filed under Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 161 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect to an official act), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A police team led by SP Investigation East reached the SBCA office, police officials said, adding that he met the Director Admin there.

The Director Admin has assured the police of providing a list of all the people who were involved in the approval of the building's construction plans, police said.



A separate team reached the SMCH offices and sought records of those involved in the project.

SC orders action



The Supreme Court on Monday directed authorities to take action against the officials responsible for issuing construction permits for the illegal building.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin ordered the anti-corruption department to register a case against those involved in approving the building plan.



The court directed the police to register a separate case against the officials.

The DIG East was directed to take immediate action against the officials who had approved the Nasla Tower building plan and present a report to the Supreme Court.

The apex court also ordered seizure of the 780 square yards of the land Nasla Tower was constructed upon and directed the Sindh High Court's (SHC) official assignee to take possession of the land and stop its sale.

Expressing his annoyance over the slow pace of the demolition process, the chief justice asked: "Such a building is torn down within one hour in the world. What are you people doing?"

At this, Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon told the court that 400 labourers were working on the task, adding that five floors of the building have been demolished so far.



