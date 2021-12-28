The lowest temperature in Karachi was recorded at 15 degrees Celcius on Tuesday. Photo: file

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday ruled out chances of further downpour in Karachi today.

In a statement, the Met office said that very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today. Dense Fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the night, it added.

As per the weather update issued by the PMD, Karachi will remain cloudy for the next 24 hours.

The Met department had forecast that mercury could fall to a low of 12-14 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The lowest temperature in Karachi was recorded at 15 degrees Celcius on Tuesday, while the humidity level in the atmosphere stood at 71%.

Pakistan to see heavy rains from January



The PMD director said that the country is expected to receive heavy rain from January 2022 as rain and snowfall producing systems will keep entering Pakistan.

"We expect that a thick blanket of fog is cleared by the fourth or fifth day of January, 2022," he said.

Moreover, Balochistan will report another cold wave from December 31 or January 1, 2022, while Lahore will receive only light rain if it pours in the city.