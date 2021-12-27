Turkey’s CGS meets COAS Bajwa, discusses defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of General Staff (CGS) Turkish Land Forces Lieutenant General Veli Tarakci met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi Monday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
According to the military’s media wing, matters relating to regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, were discussed in the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, COAS General Bajwa said: “We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.”
The COAS underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan. He stressed the need for sincere international efforts to avert the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.
Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains, said ISPR.
Turkey’s General Veli Tarakci acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.
The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation.
MOFA spokesperson says no amount of oppression could break valiant Kashmiris' will to stand up against India’s...
Pakistan Meteorological Department director says wet spell may extend till Tuesday, but heavy rains are not expected
Imran Ismail tells media that all stations of the Bus Rapid Transit will be fully operational from January 10, 2022
During an intense exchange of fire with terrorists, Naik Noor Merjan, 32, resident of Kurram, was martyred
The DHO has advised citizens to exercise caution and get immunised for coronavirus
Aamir Mehmood Kiani has been made PTI's additional secretary-general