Turkey’s CGS meets COAS Bajwa, discusses defence cooperation

Turkey’s Lieutenant General Veli Tarakci (L) meets Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R). Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of General Staff (CGS) Turkish Land Forces Lieutenant General Veli Tarakci met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi Monday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, matters relating to regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS General Bajwa said: “We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.”

The COAS underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan. He stressed the need for sincere international efforts to avert the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains, said ISPR.

Turkey’s General Veli Tarakci acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation.