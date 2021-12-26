Parts of Karachi receive light rain

KARACHI: The weather in Karachi turned pleasant after some parts of the metropolis received light rain on Sunday, Geo News reported

The areas witnessing drizzle included Nagan Chowrangi, Buffer Zone, North Nazimabad and Federal B Area.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department director said that the wet spell may extend till Tuesday, but heavy rains are not expected.

He said that the smog situation in the country will remain the same due to lighter rains.

Earlier, the PMD had predicted light rain and partially cloudy weather in Karachi during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met department, the lowest temperature in the city was recorded at 18 degrees Celcius on Saturday. A further drop in the temperature to 17-15 degrees Celcius is expected.

Currently, the humidity level in Karachi's atmosphere is 89% and north-eastern breeze is blowing in the city.

Meanwhile, on December 27, rain/thunderstorm and snowfall are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas, Gilgit Baltistan and coastal belt of Balochistan and Sindh, said the PMD.



Parts of Punjab, Balochistan receive first winter rain

Light rainfall was reported in different areas of Punjab and Balochistan Sunday. A westerly wind system entered the provinces, the Met office said, adding that the rain-bearing system could have impacts in Karachi today and tomorrow.

Under the new system, various areas of Balochistan, including Quetta, Muslim Bagh and Toba Achakzai, received light showers. Meanwhile, Ziarat Valley and its adjoining areas received snowfall.

In Punjab, rain was reported in Lodhran, Kabirwala, Gojra, Jahanian, Toba Tek Singh and other cities.

Various sections of Motorway closed as fog continues to blanket Punjab

Meanwhile, dense fog continued to prevail in most parts of Punjab, prompting closures of several sections of the motorway Sunday.

As per the details, M2, M3, M4 and M11 have been closed for all kinds of traffic after visibility dropped to a few meters due to thick fog.

Lahore once again ranked as the most polluted city in the world, as per the Air Quality Index (AQI) today. The city's level of polluted air didn't drop despite the closure of schools and offices on Sunday.