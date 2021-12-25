Soldier martyred in attack on military post in North Waziristan's Shewa

Pakistan Army soldiers take position at post in North Waziristan in this AFP file photo.

A soldier was martyred during firing on a military post in North Waziristan's Shewa area, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

A statement by the military's media wing said that terrorists fired at the post, after which army troops "initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location".

During the intense exchange of fire, Naik Noor Merjan, 32, resident of Kurram, was martyred, said the statement.



"Clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area," it added.



Late last month, two soldiers were martyred during an intense exchange of fire as terrorists targeted a military post in North Waziristan's Datta Khel town, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Following the encounter, the security forces started a search operation to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naik Rehman, 27, resident of Chitral and Lance Naik Arif, 22, resident of Tank.