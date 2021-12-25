COVID-19: DHO confirms first case of Omicron in Islamabad

Islamabad reports first case of Omicron variant of coronavirus. Photo:File

Islamabad has reported the first case of the new COVID-19 strain, Omicron, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeen Zia confirmed on Saturday.



The patient, according to Dr Zia, has no prior international travel history; however, the patient recently travelled to Karachi.



According to DHO, the patient is in good health and is experiencing minimal symptoms.

Dr Zia said that health staff are "prepared" to handle the Omicron variant.

He advised citizens to exercise caution and get immunised against coronavirus at the earliest.

Citizens who are eligible for the booster shot should receive one, according to Dr Zia.



Sources told Geo News that contact tracing is currently being conducted to detect further cases.

It is worth noting that six additional Omicron cases were recorded in Karachi yesterday, bringing the city's total to eight.

Records indicate that the suspected patients have a travel history.

Four of them came from South Africa, where the Omicron variant was initially detected, while the remaining two originated came from the United Kingdom.

Samples from the suspected patients were submitted to a private hospital for confirmation and the patients were transferred to a quarantine facility.