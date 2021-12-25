Earthquake tremors felt in Mansehra

— File photo

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mansehra city and other areas late Friday, Geo News reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department's National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the earthquake measured 4.2-magnitude on the Richter scale, with the epicentre at 10km Northwest of Balakot.



The earthquake tremors were also felt in Shangla, Battagram, and Torghar according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.