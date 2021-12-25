 
December 24, 2021
National

Earthquake tremors felt in Mansehra

Earthquake tremors also felt in Shangla, Battagram, and Torghar

By Web Desk
December 25, 2021
— File photo

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mansehra city and other areas late Friday, Geo News reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department's National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the earthquake measured 4.2-magnitude on the Richter scale, with the epicentre at 10km Northwest of Balakot.

The earthquake tremors were also felt in Shangla, Battagram, and Torghar according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.