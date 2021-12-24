Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Balochistan attack

File photo

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom in an attack on a security check post in District Kech in Balochistan, the military’s media wing said Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, a resident of District Khushab and Sepoy Abdul Fath, a resident of Khuzdar were martyred defending the check post.

The ISPR stated that a follow-up operation is in progress in the area to search the fleeing terrorists.

“Security Forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it said.