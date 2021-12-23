K-Electric seeks massive hike in power tariff

K-Electric seeks a hike of Rs5.499 per unit in power tariff.

KARACHI: K-Electric has submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), seeking a hike of Rs5.499 per unit in the power tariff, it emerged on Thursday.

As per the details, K-Electric has requested an increase of Rs5.182 for the first quarter of the current fiscal year (July to September) and Rs0.317 for November under fuel charges adjustment.

NEPRA has fixed January 3 as the date to hear K-Electric’s request.

NEPRA approves Rs2.52 per unit increase in power tariff



On November 9, the NEPRA had increased the power tariff by Rs2.52 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for September 2021.

According to a notification, it was notified that the FCA for September 2021 will be charged with the bill of November 2021, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for the lifeline consumers of all the XWDISCOs.



It was also revealed that the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) had requested a positive FCA of Rs2.65 per unit.



The Rs2.52 increase will put a burden of Rs40 billion on consumers.

Per the notification, the said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of September 2021 by the XWDISCOs.

“XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of September 2021 in the billing month of November 2021,” it had read.