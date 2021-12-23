Hira Mani takes to the stage at Faisalabad college, internet reacts

TV star Hira Mani turned singer and live performer for the Annual Musical Fiesta at the Punjab Group of Colleges, and the internet is divided between praise and hysterics.
The Do Bol star, who performed for students at PGC two days in a row, kept her fans updated with snippets from the event, even sharing a video of herself crooning the hit title track from the serial.
In addition to Jaa Tujhey Maaf Kia, the set list also included upbeat tracks like Disco Deewane and Balam Pichkari.
Fans of Hira, including the crowd at the concerts, enjoyed her performance, with many leaving encouraging comments.
"You're a shining star, your acting is amazing, you voice is so melodious," read one.
However, many also took digs at the actor’s expense, with one Facebook user asking, “Where are all the singers of Pakistan that Punjab College invited her for performance?”
What do you think of Hira’s singing act?
