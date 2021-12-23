Jennifer Lopez sends love to beau Ben Affleck ahead of holiday season

Popular star Jennifer Lopez welcomes winter season with hot coffee and stunning new jacket. The Marry Me star flaunt her beautiful smile as she sends love to boyfriend Ben Affleck in latest social media post.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the style icon, 52, dropped her latest snaps, in which she could be seen modelling her new white fluffy winter jacket. “Cozy morning in my Super Puff ,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

However, J. Lo’s fans were quick to notice that she was holding an oversized coffee mug with the letter “B” decorated on it, for her boyfriend Affleck.

Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the Selena star’s post. One fan noted, “B as in Ben.” Another wrote, “Omg girllll you literally gorgeous!”

The post comes after the Maid in Manhattan star supported her boyfriend amid the recent controversy of his harsh remarks for his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez shut down the rumours and said that she is not upset about Affleck's comments regarding his ex-wife.

Affleck and Lopez recently rekindled their romance after first dating and getting engaged in the early 2000s. The two are currently living the best time of their lives together.